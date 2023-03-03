Keeping your phone clean

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Flu. COVID. Strep Throat. There is a lot of stuff going around! Since many of us always have our phones in hand, it’s not surprising that studies show your phone has more bacteria than a toilet seat. That’s why it’s more important than ever to keep your devices clean.

Our tech expert, Sharonaka Earp from AT&T, joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 with five tips to help us clean up our act!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.