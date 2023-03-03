Renovations moving ahead at Chick-fil-A in Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chick-fil-A fans – listen up. Renovations at the only free-standing Chick-fil-A in Cabell County are moving ahead, getting closer and closer to a reopening date, and the store is now looking for new employees.

Back in November 2022, the Chick-fil-A at Melody Farms, high on the hill near the Huntington Mall, closed for renovations.

The renovations include a permanent two-lane drive-thru which will allow them to serve up to 200 cars in an hour. Additional parking spaces will be added, as well as a completely rebuilt kitchen and expanded dining area. The children’s play area was removed to allow additional seating to be added.

Franchisee President Larry Pittman said supply shortages and delays have pushed the completion date back, but he’s hoping to have an official reopening date announcement in a few more weeks.

The restaurant is now looking to hire additional employees.

