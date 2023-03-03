Renovations moving ahead at Chick-fil-A in Barboursville

Store looking to hire new employees
Renovations moving ahead at Chick-fil-A in Barboursville
Renovations moving ahead at Chick-fil-A in Barboursville
By Martina Bills
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chick-fil-A fans – listen up. Renovations at the only free-standing Chick-fil-A in Cabell County are moving ahead, getting closer and closer to a reopening date, and the store is now looking for new employees.

Back in November 2022, the Chick-fil-A at Melody Farms, high on the hill near the Huntington Mall, closed for renovations.

The renovations include a permanent two-lane drive-thru which will allow them to serve up to 200 cars in an hour. Additional parking spaces will be added, as well as a completely rebuilt kitchen and expanded dining area. The children’s play area was removed to allow additional seating to be added.

Franchisee President Larry Pittman said supply shortages and delays have pushed the completion date back, but he’s hoping to have an official reopening date announcement in a few more weeks.

The restaurant is now looking to hire additional employees.

For previous coverage >>>CLICK HERE<<<

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Deadly crash reported in Logan County
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Spirit Airlines ending service to Charleston
Airline to end service at CRW in May
Firefighters arrived to the home to find it fully engulfed in flames.
Family of five escapes burning home

Latest News

Major floodwall project in Milton moves forward
Major floodwall project in Milton moves forward
Windswept night ahead
First Warning Forecast
Lawmakers consider PEIA premium hike
House vote nears on premium hike
Lawmakers consider PEIA premium hike
Lawmakers consider PEIA premium hike