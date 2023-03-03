Settling down Saturday after rowdy Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The risk of spinning wind storms ended early Friday evening as squalls of rain moved away from the region. That meant the tornado watch expired with no twisters. Left behind the squalls were scattered power outs in the hills of Appalachia. But the windstorm risk has changed in character to a night of straight line gusts reaching as high as 50 miles per hour. Given the wind forecast through early Saturday, a host of new power outs is likely by the first light of day.

Saturday will start under a grey overcast with a chilled breeze before partial sun breaks through by afternoon. Highs will make the 50s on a gusty westerly wind. Sunday will see the wind ease and veer to the south as temperatures warm to 60. So a quiet weekend is ahead after a hairy Friday of windy weather.

