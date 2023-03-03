Settling down Saturday after rowdy Friday

Tornado watch expires, night of strong winds ahead
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The risk of spinning wind storms ended early Friday evening as squalls of rain moved away from the region. That meant the tornado watch expired with no twisters.  Left behind the squalls were scattered power outs in the hills of Appalachia. But the windstorm risk has changed in character to a night of straight line gusts reaching as high as 50 miles per hour. Given the wind forecast through early Saturday, a host of new power outs is likely by the first light of day.

Saturday will start under a grey overcast with a chilled breeze before partial sun breaks through by afternoon. Highs will make the 50s on a gusty westerly wind.  Sunday will see the wind ease and veer to the south as temperatures warm to 60. So a quiet weekend is ahead after a hairy Friday of windy weather.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Deadly crash reported in Logan County
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Spirit Airlines ending service to Charleston
Airline to end service at CRW in May
Firefighters arrived to the home to find it fully engulfed in flames.
Family of five escapes burning home

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 3rd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Severe Weather Alert
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 3rd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 3rd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, March 2nd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | A Brief Break Before A Stronger Storm