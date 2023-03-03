State of emergency declared in Kentucky

By Martina Bills
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFURT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of severe weather expected Friday afternoon.

Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and excessive rainfall are expected across the state.

Gov. Beshear asked Kentuckians to avoid calling 911 for traffic and weather updates. The Kentucky State Police requests that if you see or suspect that someone is stranded on the roadways, contact KSP at 800-222-5555.

“We have been through so much and lost too many Kentuckians to severe weather; we don’t want to lose anyone else. Please make a plan and prepare for today’s expected weather events,” Gov. Beshear said. “Emergency management, communications, transportation, energy and environment staff are activated and monitoring the storms at our Emergency Operations Center. We also have the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police ready to respond.”

The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders and anyone in the U.S./territories struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster.

“If you need help or someone to talk to, we want to encourage you to call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990,” Gov. Beshear said.

