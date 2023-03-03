State of Emergency remains in effect in W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s State of Emergency remains in effect through today’s weather threats.

Justice declared the State of Emergency on February 16.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the state, and an Ice Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for some Eastern counties.

State agencies, external partners, and resources remain on standby to respond quickly should help be needed.

