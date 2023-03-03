State of Emergency remains in effect in W.Va.

Justice declared the State of Emergency on February 16.
Justice declared the State of Emergency on February 16.(Station)
By Blake Whitener
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s State of Emergency remains in effect through today’s weather threats.

Justice declared the State of Emergency on February 16.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the state, and an Ice Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for some Eastern counties.

State agencies, external partners, and resources remain on standby to respond quickly should help be needed.

To view our previous coverage, click here.

