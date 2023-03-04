First Warning Forecast | Nice couple of days coming up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Morning clouds gave way to plenty of sunshine Saturday afternoon, a well-deserved reward from getting through the active weather of Friday and Friday night. Quiet weather remains in store on Sunday and Monday as temperatures steadily warm. Then, a string of much cooler days is on tap for the rest of the week ahead. Outside of a couple light showers early Tuesday, dry weather is the norm until Friday and Saturday when widespread showers return to the forecast.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear as temperatures drop to near 40 degrees by midnight. Saturday night stays clear and calm as low temperatures fall to the low to mid 30s.

Sunday sees lots of sunshine with high temperatures around 60 degrees. The wind will be light and variable.

On Monday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the low 70s.

After a few light showers early on, Tuesday sees a mix of sun and clouds as high temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

On Wednesday, the sky will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Thursday stays partly cloudy as high temperatures climb to around 50 degrees.

Showers are likely on Friday as afternoon temperatures stay in the 40s.

Rain chances linger on Saturday with high temperatures rising to the mid 50s.

