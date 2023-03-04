First Warning Forecast | Weekend weather shows improvement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A windswept night was certainly felt across the region as winds gusting 50 to 60 mph area-wide brought down trees and caused numerous power outages. Fortunately, the wind relaxes on Saturday and remains fairly light on Sunday to allow crews to begin the restoration process. After clouds and patchy drizzle to start, sunshine returns Saturday afternoon, and plenty of sunshine will be seen on Sunday. Meanwhile, temperatures climb steadily through Monday as they return to the 70s. But this time, the warm spell will be short-lived as much cooler air arrives on Tuesday and looks to stick around through the upcoming weekend.

Saturday morning starts with clouds and patchy drizzle as temperatures are around the 40-degree mark. Winds are between 10 and 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Sunshine and dry conditions return Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Expect a west-northwest wind between 5 and 10 mph.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear as temperatures drop to near 40 degrees by midnight. Saturday night stays clear and calm as low temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s.

Sunday sees lots of sunshine with high temperatures around 60 degrees. The wind will be light and variable.

On Monday, expect a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

After a few showers early on, Tuesday sees a mix of sun and clouds as high temperatures rise to the mid 50s.

On Wednesday, the sky will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Thursday stays partly cloudy as high temperatures climb to around 50 degrees.

Showers are likely on Friday as afternoon temperatures stay in the 40s.

