House passes insurance premium hike for some West Virginians

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 268.
The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 268.(wvva)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 268.

The debate lasted nearly four hours Saturday.

It’s a bill lawmakers say will raise the price of health care premiums for the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency, also known as PEIA, impacting teachers and state employees.

Some lawmakers say the rate hike needs to be done all at once because the program has been mismanaged by not raising premiums recently.

However, those against the bill say it’s too much to put on teachers and state employees all at once.

The vote passed with 69 yes.

Tap here for previous coverage.

