Man dies in law enforcement custody; death investigation underway

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A death investigation is underway after a man from eastern Kentucky died in law enforcement custody, Kentucky State Police said Friday.

Steven Moore, 43, of Eastern, a community in Floyd County, became unconscious and appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, troopers said.

Investigators say he had been involved in a vehicle pursuit that turned into a foot chase with deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Wednesday.

Moore was taken to McDowell ARH where he was later pronounced dead by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. His body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

