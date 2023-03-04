Silver Alert activated for Marion County man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Silver Alert was activated Saturday for a missing Marion County Man.

The alert was issued Saturday night for 72-year-old Denford B. Mcie.

Authorities describe Mcie as being 5′8″ tall, weighing 195 pounds. They say he has green eyes and brown hair.

Mcie was last seen Thursday at his home on Bethal Run Rd. in Fairview. He was wearing a red shirt with a grey shirt underneath, blue jeans, a black hat and black boots.

Mcie has early stages of dementia, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call West Virginia State Police, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, or 911.

