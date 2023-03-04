Thousands without power in the region

Thousands without power in the region (Source: MGN)
Thousands without power in the region (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of American Electric Power (AEP) customers in the region are without power Friday night after a storm system with high winds moved through the Tri-State.

According to AEP, these are the counties with the most outages as of 7 p.m. Friday:

West Virginia

Cabell - 2,489

Fayette - 1,107

Jackson - 1,488

Kanawha - 2,013

Mingo - 595

Roane - 450

Wayne - 920

Ohio

Scioto - 662

Kentucky

No widespread outages in our viewing area

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Deadly crash reported in Logan County
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Spirit Airlines ending service to Charleston
Airline to end service at CRW in May
Firefighters arrived to the home to find it fully engulfed in flames.
Family of five escapes burning home

Latest News

Herd gears up for Sun Belt Conference tournament in practice session
Herd gears up for Sun Belt Conference in practice session
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 3-3-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 3-3-23
Renovations moving ahead at Chick-fil-A in Barboursville
Renovations moving ahead at Chick-fil-A in Barboursville
Major floodwall project in Milton moves forward
Major floodwall project in Milton moves forward