Thousands without power in the region

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of American Electric Power (AEP) customers in the region are without power Friday night after a storm system with high winds moved through the Tri-State.

According to AEP, these are the counties with the most outages as of 7 p.m. Friday:

West Virginia

Cabell - 2,489

Fayette - 1,107

Jackson - 1,488

Kanawha - 2,013

Mingo - 595

Roane - 450

Wayne - 920

Ohio

Scioto - 662

Kentucky

No widespread outages in our viewing area

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.