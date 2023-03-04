Thousands without power in the region
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of American Electric Power (AEP) customers in the region are without power Friday night after a storm system with high winds moved through the Tri-State.
According to AEP, these are the counties with the most outages as of 7 p.m. Friday:
West Virginia
Cabell - 2,489
Fayette - 1,107
Jackson - 1,488
Kanawha - 2,013
Mingo - 595
Roane - 450
Wayne - 920
Ohio
Scioto - 662
Kentucky
No widespread outages in our viewing area
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.