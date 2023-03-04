Wind spreads flames across several properties

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Firefighters spent the early morning hours of Saturday trying to battle a fire that kept spreading, due to strong winds.

The massive blaze happened in the Rome Township area of Lawrence County, Ohio Saturday morning.

Multiple departments responded to the scene, including: Rome, Proctorville, Fayette Township, Harrison Township, and Guyan Township Fire Departments.

Rome Fire Chief Nick Kuhn says the fire spread to seven different properties -- strong winds made it difficult to tame the flames.

Kuhn says the fire started in an illegal dump and then spread to other homes from there.

He says he saw embers as big as footballs flying through the air, even going two to three streets over.

While several homes are lightly damages, Kuhn says there are no injuries.

”It was chaotic. It was like something you see in the movies or end of days. It was nothing but smoke and embers flying all over houses and streets over. We were dealing with little spot fires in people’s yards and porches. Right now is a bad time -- the wind, the leaves are dry. People with leaves piled up around their houses, ditch lines. Again, one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen. Spot fires all over the neighborhood,” Kuhn said.

