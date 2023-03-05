First Warning Forecast | One last warm day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday was the definition of a perfect early-March day with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures around 60 degrees. Monday will be even warmer as high temperatures reach the 70s. Then, the warmth takes an extended break as a much cooler weather pattern sets up for the rest of the week...and perhaps the rest of the month. Low temperatures well down in the 20s on some mornings may impact early blooms.

High clouds pass Sunday evening as temperatures fall to the low 40s by midnight.

High clouds move out Sunday night for a clear sky. Low temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s.

On Monday, expect a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures climb to the low 70s with a breeze.

After a few light showers early on, Tuesday sees a mix of sun and clouds as high temperatures rise to the low 50s.

On Wednesday, the sky will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Thursday turns partly cloudy as high temperatures climb to the low 50s.

Showers are likely on Friday as afternoon temperatures stay near 50 degrees.

Rain chances linger on Saturday with high temperatures rising to the upper 40s. A few snowflakes may mix in.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and drier with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.