Sun sets on Herd in Pensacola

Herd falls in Sun Belt quarterfinals
Herd falls in Sun Belt quarterfinals(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- — Mason Harrell fed Tyrel Morgan for the go-ahead layup with a minute left and sealed a berth in the Sun Belt Conference semifinals with a jumper in the closing seconds of Texas State’s 71-68 win over Marshall on Saturday night.

Harrell scored 17 points on 7 of 15 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) for the Bobcats (13-18). Nighael Ceaser scored 11 points while going 5 of 8 from the field, and added 10 rebounds. Tyler Morgan went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Andrew Taylor finished with 19 points for the Thundering Herd (24-7). Taevion Kinsey added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Marshall. In addition, Obinna Anochili-Killen had 13 points and two blocks. The Thundering Herd ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Ceaser scored eight points in the first half and Texas State went into the break trailing 38-37. After trailing by eight points in the second half, Texas State went on a 7-0 run to narrow the score to 54-53 with 9:53 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Harrell scored 10 second-half points.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power in the region
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 3rd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | Severe Weather Alert
Renovations moving ahead at Chick-fil-A in Barboursville
Renovations moving ahead at Chick-fil-A in Barboursville
Firefighters arrived to the home to find it fully engulfed in flames.
Family of five escapes burning home

Latest News

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 3-4-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 3-4-23
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Mar 4
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Mar 4
KSP Investigators say the individual was in the custody of the Ashland Police Department...
Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody
The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 268.
House passes insurance premium hike for some West Virginians