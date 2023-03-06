Brush fire spreads to barn

By Alex Jackson
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Cabell County, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Firefighters battled a brush fire in Cabell County on Sunday afternoon.

A barn was destroyed after a brush fire spread to the building, according to Stephanie Radcliffe, the barn owner.

“I was trying to get it out and couldn’t,” Radcliffe said. “It just got out of hand.. the barn went up pretty fast.”

Fire departments battled the flames for several hours before the fire was extinguished.

The Radcliffe family said the barn was destroyed in the fire, although they’re looking at the silver linings.

“I’m glad the fire department was able to get the fire out before it spread to our house and our cars,” Radcliffe said.

Radcliffe said the barn did not house any animals.

No injuries were reported.

