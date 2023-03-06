Eastbound lanes of I-64 shut down following tractor-trailer crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eastbound lanes of I-64 in Cabell County closed after a tractor-trailer crash.

According to dispatch, the semi went over the embankment at the Merritt’s Creek entrance ramp just before 6 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

First responders are isolating the barrels of chemicals that were being transported in order to make sure they have not been compromised.

There is no word on how long the interstate could be shut down.

We will keep you updated on this developing story on WSAZ.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.