Emergency landing reported in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – The pilot of a small aircraft made an emergency landing in Gallia County, Ohio, Monday afternoon, officials reported.

According to the Gallipolis Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, the emergency landing happened near State Route 7 in the Crown City area.

The plane landed in the middle of a field by Valley View Drive off State Route 7.

Crews with the Gallia County Volunteer Fire Department say they believe the engine lost power.

No injuries were reported.

Further information has not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.