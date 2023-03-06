Former Meigs County Sheriff pleads not guilty to theft charges

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood made his first court appearance Monday since being indicted on charges stemming from his time in office.

Wood allegedly withdrew public funds for his personal use while acting as sheriff.

The indictment includes charges of theft in office, telecommunications fraud, misuse of credit cards and soliciting or accepting improper compensation during his time as sheriff.

In court Monday, Wood pleaded “not guilty” on all charges.

Now, the former sheriff has to wait for his trial dates.

Wood is scheduled to appear in court on July 10 for pretrial, and his jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.