Former Meigs County Sheriff pleads not guilty to theft charges
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood made his first court appearance Monday since being indicted on charges stemming from his time in office.

Wood allegedly withdrew public funds for his personal use while acting as sheriff.

The indictment includes charges of theft in office, telecommunications fraud, misuse of credit cards and soliciting or accepting improper compensation during his time as sheriff.

In court Monday, Wood pleaded “not guilty” on all charges.

Now, the former sheriff has to wait for his trial dates.

Wood is scheduled to appear in court on July 10 for pretrial, and his jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 18.

