I-64 eastbound to shut down after tractor trailer rollover

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews on scene of a tractor trailer crash on I-64 say they are about the shut down the eastbound lanes to clean up fuel leakage.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near mile marker 18 in Cabell County on the Merritt’s Creek exit ramp.

The tractor trailer went over the embankment, causing fuel leakage with the crash.

Drivers should expect delays as crews work to determine if the barrels of fuel on the tractor trailer have been compromised.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story.

