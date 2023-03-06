I-64 eastbound to shut down after tractor trailer rollover

I-64 eastbound to shut down after tractor trailer rollover
I-64 eastbound to shut down after tractor trailer rollover(WSAZ Staff)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews on scene of a tractor trailer crash on I-64 say they are about the shut down the eastbound lanes to clean up fuel leakage.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near mile marker 18 in Cabell County on the Merritt’s Creek exit ramp.

The tractor trailer went over the embankment, causing fuel leakage with the crash.

Drivers should expect delays as crews work to determine if the barrels of fuel on the tractor trailer have been compromised.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Investigators say the individual was in the custody of the Ashland Police Department...
Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody
generic graphic
Body found in Kanwaha River
The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 268.
House passes insurance premium hike for some West Virginians
Herd falls in Sun Belt quarterfinals
Sun sets on Herd in Pensacola
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, March 6th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Trailer 'total loss' after fire
Trailer ‘total loss’ after fire
Brush fire spreads to barn
Brush fire spreads to barn
Heather Messer
Troopers seized over $3000 of meth