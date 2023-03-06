March turns the other cheek on our nice weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It seems to happen every March. A windy pattern warms our climate and sends trees into an early budding free-for-all. The resulting early bloomers then face the stern reality that March-April cold shots will freeze the daylights out of the preemies. This winter we have watched as February warm shots have become so pedestrian that we have come to expect them. And until now our expectations have been met. But after another abnormally warm day on Monday chances are strong that we will not see another day like this for a few weeks even a month.

Tonight will see a late night cloud cover ahead of a cold front that will pass pre-dawn. Lows will fall back to the 40s. Then on Tuesday a stiff north breeze will blow and with it will come a chilly air mass. Daytime temperatures will struggle to get to the low 50s. As skies go clear on Tuesday night lows will dip down to the mid-20s. Those sub-freezing readings may well nip some of the tips of the magnolia trees in full bloom, so says Boyd County extension horticulturist Lori Bowling.

The rest of the week will be a major disappointment for spring sun and warm weather worshippers as chilled clouds and stiff breezes remind us it is still winter. Showers return to the forecast on Friday and again on Sunday. Those rains may turn to snow in the mountains and even here at home the notion of some west snow is not far-fetched.

So weather-wise we will see the weather make a fall back to autumn conditions that as we prep for a spring forward weekend at the WSAZ Home and Garden Show.

