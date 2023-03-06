Queen of Clean | Natural Disinfectant for hard surfaces

The Queen of Clean shares her top tips on Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Natural Disinfectant for Hard Surfaces

What you need:

• Bottle of 3% hydrogen peroxide (drug store variety)

• Quart bottle of white vinegar

• 2 sprayers from quart size DIY spray bottles

• Microfiber cloth, paper towels, or rag

How to:

1. Remove lids hydrogen peroxide and vinegar bottles

2. Replace them with sprayers from quart size spray bottles

3. Hold your peroxide in one hand and vinegar in the other

4. Spray (mist setting) hydrogen peroxide over the hard surface to be disinfected

5. Immediately spray (mist setting) the white vinegar over the peroxide

6. Wait about 5 minutes. It is important to allow this 5 minutes for the disinfecting to take place

7. Wipe with paper towels or cloth

Warnings & Cautions: Do not use this method of disinfecting on granite, marble, or other stone. Keep the products in separate bottles. Do not mix them in one bottle. When they are combined in one bottle, a new chemical that is corrosive will form. They must be used separately. Hydrogen Peroxide comes in a brown opaque bottle because it is extremely light sensitive. Leave it in the original bottle to protect it from light.

For more information, visit: https://www.queenofclean.com/

