Troopers seized over $3000 of meth

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A woman is behind bars after being arrested during a traffic stop, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Heather Messer, 35 of Foster, West Virginia, is facing charges in connection with possession with the intent to deliver.

State Police Captain Maddy says approximately $3200 of methamphetamine, or approximately 128 grams, was seized from the vehicle.

She’s being lodged at the Southwestern Regional Jail and held on a $60,100 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing by the West Virginia State Police.

