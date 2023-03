Compass Huntington Restaurant Week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Restaurant Week Schedule:

• Sunday, March 5: Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar, 833 3rd Ave., and The Peddler, 835 3rd Ave. (brunch)

• Monday, March 6: Roosters, 26 Pullman Square

• Tuesday, March 7: Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House, 920 5th Ave.

• Wednesday, March 8: Texas Roadhouse, 3100 U.S. 60

• Thursday, March 9: Buddy’s All-American BBQ, 1537 3rd Ave.

• Friday, March 10: Restaurant Day at The Market, 809 3rd Ave. (Fuel Counter, Ausin’s at The Market – Homemade Ice Cream, and Butter It Up)

• Saturday, March 11: Sip Downtown Brasserie, 311 9th St.

• Sunday March 12: Rio Grande, 2595 5th Ave.

