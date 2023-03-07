Crews fight residential fire in Kanawha County

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Monday night of a residential fire in South Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported just after 9:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Ohio Street.

Everyone inside the home got out safely, dispatchers say.

Other details are unavailable, including about a cause.

