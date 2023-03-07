Crews fight residential fire in Kanawha County

Crews fight residential fire in South Charleston
Crews fight residential fire in South Charleston(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Monday night of a residential fire in South Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported just after 9:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Ohio Street.

Everyone inside the home got out safely, dispatchers say.

Other details are unavailable, including about a cause.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Investigators say the individual was in the custody of the Ashland Police Department...
Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody
generic graphic
Body found in Kanawha River
Barboursville Volunteer Fire Chief Andrew Frazier tells WSAZ.com the accident report came in...
I-64 eastbound reopens; on-ramp remains closed after tractor-trailer rollover
The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 268.
House passes insurance premium hike for some West Virginians
Trailer 'total loss' after fire
Trailer ‘total loss’ after fire

Latest News

Cabell County 911 says there've been dozens of wrecks since January 1 of this year in this...
Another crash in I-64 construction zone
WYMT Traffic Alert
US-23 in Floyd County back open after person hit by car
Work Zone Woes
WSAZ Investigates | Work Zone Woes
'Fall-back' to autumn-like weather
First Warning Forecast