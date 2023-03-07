Firefighters respond to two-story garage fire

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters knocked down flames in Ravenswood, West Virginia, on Tuesday morning after a garage caught fire.

Crews from seven departments responded to the scene near Flatwoods Road.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported following the fire at the two-story garage.

Further information has not been released.

