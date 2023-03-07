Heart health and hearing loss with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Did you know a healthy heart and good hearing go hand in hand?

Dr. Rebecca Brashears, owner and audiologist with Ascent Audiology & Hearing, stopped by First Look at Four to explain the connection.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.