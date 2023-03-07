Man accused of threatening people with firearm arrested for wanton endangerment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of being intoxicated and waving a gun around while threatening several people is now behind bars following the incident.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, March 7, Emil Burgess was arrested after deputies responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Ronda Road in Dry Branch.

Dispatchers reported receiving reports just after 5 a.m. of an intoxicated man inside a home waving a firearm at people.

A woman inside the home told deputies Burgess was arguing with her and as the argument escalated, her son attempted to intervene. The woman also told deputies Burgess pulled out a handgun and pointed it at both her and her son, threatening to “off them both”.

A handgun was located at the scene by deputies.

Burgess, 23, of Dry Branch, was arrested on two felony counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm.

Burgess was arraigned by a Kanawha County Magistrate and bail was set at $15,000.00 cash.

Burgess is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail.

