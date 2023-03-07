March turns its attention to winter weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The passage of a cold front early Tuesday has paved the way for a long period of chilled days and nights ahead. As you view our extended forecasts the next few weeks keep in mind normal daily highs are in the 50s and overnight lows are near 30. During the next fortnight lows will routinely fall below freezing and even into the 20s while daytime highs struggle to get to the 50s and often stay in the 40s even 30s. In a pattern like this the odds skew toward a mixed bag of rain, sleet and snow when weather systems arrive and depart. Details on any snow accumulation are fuzzy at best until we see the whites of the flakes eyes.

Tonight and again Wednesday night sub-freezing air will pose a risk to prematurely blooming trees like magnolia, pear and even peaches. Apple trees are still dormant.

While it remains chilly and dry through Thursday, just in time for the Home and Garden Show a bookend of rain days will take hold on Friday and Sunday. Watch for Sunday’s rain to turn to snow as it lingers into next week.

