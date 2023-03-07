March turns its attention to winter weather

Freeze alerts atypical for March
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The passage of a cold front early Tuesday has paved the way for a long period of chilled days and nights ahead. As you view our extended forecasts the next few weeks keep in mind normal daily highs are in the 50s and overnight lows are near 30. During the next fortnight lows will routinely fall below freezing and even into the 20s while daytime highs struggle to get to the 50s and often stay in the 40s even 30s. In a pattern like this the odds skew toward a mixed bag of rain, sleet and snow when weather systems arrive and depart. Details on any snow accumulation are fuzzy at best until we see the whites of the flakes eyes.

Tonight and again Wednesday night sub-freezing air will pose a risk to prematurely blooming trees like magnolia, pear and even peaches. Apple trees are still dormant.

While it remains chilly and dry through Thursday, just in time for the Home and Garden Show a bookend of rain days will take hold on Friday and Sunday. Watch for Sunday’s rain to turn to snow as it lingers into next week.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cabell County 911 says there've been dozens of wrecks since January 1 of this year in this...
Tractor-trailer accident in I-64 construction zone causes traffic congestion
Woman, 3-year-old daughter die in hit-and-run crash; man facing murder charges
Trailer 'total loss' after fire
Trailer ‘total loss’ after fire
The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Shots fired into camper; man injured
generic graphic
Body found in Kanawha River

Latest News

fwf
First Warning Forecast | The Return Of Cold Air
fwf
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher with Your First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
fwf
First Warning Forecast