Prospect of second entrance to Huntington High School discussed at BOE meeting

The community, including parents, met Monday night to discuss the safety of students at Huntington High School.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heading up the hill at Huntington High School can be a surprisingly scenic drive through nature.

It is also the only way to enter and exit the school grounds.

Administrators shared with the Cabell County Board of Education at their “state of the school” address Monday how it’s been an increasing safety concern.

“There’s a lot of parent concern that there’s only one way in one way out, so if there ever was a tragedy, God forbid, it’d be really difficult to get the students and teachers off the hill safely,” said Cassie Miller, the parent of a sophomore.

The school’s principal, Joedy Cunningham, shared concerns when it comes to the erosion of Highlander Hill.

“It is very important for Huntington High to have an emergency exit off the campus. We are not seeking a second-traveled road to be traveled every day by students and staff, but something that would be able to be traveled by bus and car if needed,” he said.

A Cabell County Schools spokesperson said there are several roadblocks to even starting a second entrance -- from funding to construction, which would take years.

“My main responsibility every single day when I walk in is the safety of students,” Cunningham said. “My second responsibility is making sure they get an education so anything that we can do to increase the safety at Huntington High School. We take into full consideration and see how we can do it. We don’t look at the cost. We look at how we can make sure our students are safe, physically and socially emotionally. Every single day.”

School safety will be discussed further Wednesday during the West Virginia State Board of Education meeting.

