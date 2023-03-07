School board approves electronics upgrades

Students using laptops in the classroom (FILE)
Students using laptops in the classroom (FILE)(WVIR)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some teachers in Kanawha County will be getting an upgrade in their classrooms after the Kanawha County Board of Education meeting Monday night.

Board members approved the purchase of MacBooks, iPads, and other Apple accessories. The purchase will be paid for through grant funding with a price tag of more than $400,000.

“We’ve sort of fully integrated with Apple, so it’s really important that all these devices can properly communicate with one another and whatnot,” said Ric Cavender, a Kanawha County Board of Education member. “This was just another purchase for general education purposes for our faculty, for students, and for everyone involved in the system.”

Kanawha County made the switch to using Apple products in 2014. The board approved for more than $17 million to go toward the renovations at Cedar Grove Elementary. Both measures passed unanimously.

