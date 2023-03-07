SHERIFF | Man suspected under the influence of drugs hit by vehicle

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office suspects was under the influence of drugs was hit by a vehicle on Monday, March 6.

The accident involving a man on a bicycle happened at the intersection of Big Tyler Road and Washington Street West in Cross Lanes.

Deputies determined the 58-year-old victim on a bike was hit by a vehicle turning from Big Tyler Road onto Washington Street West.

Deputies say they suspect the man was under the influence of drugs and was inattentive at the time of the incident.

He was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening arm injury.

The driver of the vehicle was not found to be in violation of any traffic laws that would have contributed to the crash but was cited for not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

Further information was not released.

Keep checking the WSAZ for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.