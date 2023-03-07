Shooting sends man to hospital

The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.(John Green)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning shooting has sent one man to the hospital, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say they got a call for a shooting just before 6 a.m. Tuesday along the 800 block of Tate Hollow Road in Sissonville.

There are not that many details available at this time, but dispatchers say the man was taken to the hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Right now, nobody is in custody.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story.

