Spring planter workshop at Gritt’s Farm
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Gritt’s Farm presents its annual Spring Planter Workshop at their Buffalo farm location on Saturday, March 25th.
Guests will enjoy a spring planting experience guided by the farm’s gardening experts, a flower pot or hanging basket to take home, and delectable treats prepared by the farm’s chef.
Tickets are limited & available online at www.grittsfarm.com.
