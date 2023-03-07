Spring planter workshop at Gritt’s Farm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Gritt’s Farm presents its annual Spring Planter Workshop at their Buffalo farm location on Saturday, March 25th.

Guests will enjoy a spring planting experience guided by the farm’s gardening experts, a flower pot or hanging basket to take home, and delectable treats prepared by the farm’s chef.

Tickets are limited & available online at www.grittsfarm.com.

