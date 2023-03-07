Teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with teen student

Teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with teen student
Teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with teen student(KEYC News Now)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A teacher in the Lawrence County (Kentucky) Schools system is accused of having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old student, according to court records from Lawrence County District Court.

Amber Burton, 34, of Louisa, is charged with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

According to court records, the incident happened March 2 after Burton expressed sexual interest in the student. Burton also texted the student in group chats and “provided THC vapes ... and got high with (the child),” according to the records.

Burton has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cabell County 911 says there've been dozens of wrecks since January 1 of this year in this...
Tractor-trailer accident in I-64 construction zone causes traffic congestion
Woman, 3-year-old daughter die in hit-and-run crash; man facing murder charges
Trailer 'total loss' after fire
Trailer ‘total loss’ after fire
The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Shots fired into camper; man injured
generic graphic
Body found in Kanawha River

Latest News

Marshall Health battling albuterol shortage in hospitals
Marshall Health battling albuterol shortage in hospitals
Man wanted for fraud in W.Va. arrested in N.C.
Marshall Health battling albuterol shortage in hospitals
Marshall Health officials try to work around albuterol shortage
Burgess was placed under arrest for two felony counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm,...
Man accused of threatening people with firearm arrested for wanton endangerment