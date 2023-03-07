Two teams are closer to Rupp Arena

Martin Co. won 15th Region title Monday night
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) - A couple of familiar foes will be competing for the 16th Region championship Tuesday night as Ashland and Boyd County won in their semi-final games. The Tomcats shot lights out and ended Russell’s season while the Lions needed overtime to oust Lewis County.

One team in our region can make reservations for the Sweet 16 next week as Martin County beat Pikeville 55-53. Here are the highlights from all three games.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP Investigators say the individual was in the custody of the Ashland Police Department...
Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody
generic graphic
Body found in Kanawha River
Cabell County 911 says there've been dozens of wrecks since January 1 of this year in this...
Tractor-trailer accident in I-64 construction zone causes traffic congestion
The West Virginia House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 268.
House passes insurance premium hike for some West Virginians
Trailer 'total loss' after fire
Trailer ‘total loss’ after fire

Latest News

KY regional play
Herd falls in quarters
Marshall Sun Belt Conference Quarterfinal Sportscast
Marshall Sun Belt Conference Quarterfinal Sportscast
Herd Sun Belt Conference Quarterfinal
Marshall Sun Belt Conference Quarterfinal Wrap-up