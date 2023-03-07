Two teams are closer to Rupp Arena

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) - A couple of familiar foes will be competing for the 16th Region championship Tuesday night as Ashland and Boyd County won in their semi-final games. The Tomcats shot lights out and ended Russell’s season while the Lions needed overtime to oust Lewis County.

One team in our region can make reservations for the Sweet 16 next week as Martin County beat Pikeville 55-53. Here are the highlights from all three games.

