US-23 in Floyd County back open after person hit by car

IVEL, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian Monday night in Floyd County.

The accident happened on US-23 near Ivel close to the Alpike Motel. The southbound lanes of the highway are back open after emergency crews closed them to clear the scene.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office confirms that medical helicopters were sent to the scene as well.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as they become available.

