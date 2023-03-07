Woman, 3-year-old daughter die in hit-and-run crash; man facing murder charges

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A driver is facing two counts of second-degree murder after leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Raleigh County, according to West Virginia State Police.

The accident happened on Sunday, March 5, around 7:30 p.m. along Coal River Road in Arnette.

When troopers arrived, they learned the driver of a gold Lincoln SUV involved in the crash had left the scene.

Sara Pettry, of Naoma, West Virginia, and her 3-year-old daughter passed away due to injuries sustained from the crash, according to West Virginia State Police.

A 7-year-old and 11-year-old also in the vehicle with Pettry were both transported to hospitals for treatment.

A WVSP crash reconstruction team responded to the crash site, and investigators were able to identify a person of interest.

On Monday, March 6, Kevin Lamar Graybeal, 54, of Dameron, West Virginia was taken into custody and charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, and one count each of reckless driving, driving suspended, obstructing an officer, and assault.

Graybeal was transported to the hospital for injuries believed to be sustained from the crash.

