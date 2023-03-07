W.Va. Gov. signs landmark tax cut

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For three legislative sessions, West Virginia taxpayers have heard about the promise of tax cuts, a promise that never became reality until Tuesday.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was flanked by lawmakers in signing the first reduction in the state’s income tax rate since 1987 -- more money in your wallet, and the governor says a message to the world.

“We’ve put our stake in the sand to invite any and everyone to this great state, to bring their business opportunities, to bring their jobs to us, to bring their folks to us,” he said. “It is an absolute monumental day.”

His signature slashed the state’s state income tax rate by 21.25%, but away from the balloons and celebration, WSAZ NewsChannel 3 wanted to know when you see more money in your paycheck.

For those answers, WSAZ turned to the state’s revenue secretary, Dave Hardy. He said employers should have new withholding tables by April 1. That means you will pay less income tax.

“The good news is, April 1, that number’s going down,” Hardy said. “So for nine months out of this year, you’ll have a lot less withheld.”

But what about the money already taken out of your paycheck this year. Hardy said you’ll get that money back when you file this year’s tax return next year.

The legislation also includes a 100% rebate of your car tax for personal vehicles, a full homestead tax rebate for disabled veterans and a 50% rebate on property taxes for small business.

Those rebates kick in next year, 2024, and will be taken as a credit against your income tax when you file in 2025.

“It’s not just a tax credit,” Hardy said. “If you’ve already paid your taxes or you don’t owe any taxes, it’s a rebate.”

Hardy estimates the income tax cut -- for just this year -- will put nearly $600 million into the pocket of West Virginians. When you add in the property tax rebates, he said the package will return more than $1.6 billion in tax cuts by July 2025.

