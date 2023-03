HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Donation hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m.

Mondays are by appointment only.

Dress for Success is located at 2301 7th Ave., Charleston, West Virginia.

You can give them a call at 304-400-4058.

Taylor interviews Executive Director Jessica Hudson on Studio 3.

The new location takes donation Tuesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m. Mondays are by appointment.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.