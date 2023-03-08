Inside look at swag bags for Oscars

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with transforming celebrity gifting into a pop culture phenomenon, will yet again be independently producing their legendary “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags, which have become a buzzed-about swag bag.

This year’s top acting and directing nominees including Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Judd Hirsch, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todd Field and Steven Spielberg will be treated to a six-figure gift bag intended to pamper, delight, surprise and inspire… regardless of whether or not they take home that iconic gold statue.

