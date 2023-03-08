Inside look at swag bags for Oscars

The "Everyone Wins" Oscars nominee gift bags continue the legacy of celebrating Hollywood's biggest night with gifts.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with transforming celebrity gifting into a pop culture phenomenon, will yet again be independently producing their legendary “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags, which have become a buzzed-about swag bag.

This year’s top acting and directing nominees including Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Judd Hirsch, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Todd Field and Steven Spielberg will be treated to a six-figure gift bag intended to pamper, delight, surprise and inspire… regardless of whether or not they take home that iconic gold statue.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

