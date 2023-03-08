KSP investigating fatal Floyd County crash involving pedestrian

Pedestrian hit (MGN)
Pedestrian hit (MGN)(WVVA News)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A pedestrian died on March 6 after an accident along US 23.

Kentucky State Police reports the crash happened in the Ivel community of Floyd County just after 8 p.m.

According to troopers, James Boyd, 65, of Garrett, walked into the path of a vehicle on US 23 and was hit by the vehicle.

Boyd was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, troopers say.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist.

