KSP investigating fatal Floyd County crash involving pedestrian

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A pedestrian died on March 6 after an accident along US 23.

Kentucky State Police reports the crash happened in the Ivel community of Floyd County just after 8 p.m.

According to troopers, James Boyd, 65, of Garrett, walked into the path of a vehicle on US 23 and was hit by the vehicle.

Boyd was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, troopers say.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.