Midland falls in quarterfinals to Spring Mills

Cabell Midland lost to Spring Mills by a final of 42-39 with Jazmyn Wheeler and Jayda Allie combining for 25 of the points for the Knights.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The last game of the day in Charleston of the 2023 Girls State Tournament turned out to be the last one of the year for the Cabell Midland Knights.

They lost to Spring Mills by a final of 42-39 with Jazmyn Wheeler and Jayda Allie combining for 25 of the points for the Knights.

They struggled from the floor in the loss as they shot 32% from the floor. Spring Mills plays Wheeling Park in the Class AAAA semi-finals Thursday evening.

Here’s the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports Tuesday night.

