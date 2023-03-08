Person injured in southeastern Ohio shooting
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person was shot Tuesday night in Gallia County, and another person was detained in connection with the incident, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said.
The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the Gallia Metropolitan Estates housing complex, according to a release from the sheriff.
The injured person was taken for treatment.
No other details were released.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.