Person injured in southeastern Ohio shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person was shot Tuesday night in Gallia County, and another person was detained in connection with the incident, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the Gallia Metropolitan Estates housing complex, according to a release from the sheriff.

The injured person was taken for treatment.

No other details were released.

