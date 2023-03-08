RV resort, indoor waterpark in the works

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A recreational project years in the making is getting closer to becoming a reality in the Mountain State.

According to West Virginia State Delegate Dana Ferrell (R-Kanawha), a Texas-based company is finalizing plans to bring an indoor waterpark, RV campground and activity center to Kanawha County.

Officials confirmed the project for the 300-acre park includes an indoor water park, a 100-room lodge, a rail coaster, RV park, hiking trails and other amenities.

Delegate Dana Ferrell says paperwork is not finalized, but if all goes well, a groundbreaking should be held in early May.

The project is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete, with a grand opening estimation of fall of 2024.

Those close to the project have not released an exact location, but tell WSAZ.com the goal is to build in the ‘greater Charleston area.’

The project is expected to create around 200 jobs during construction and 100 employees will be needed from the service industry.

Delegate Ferrell says the hope is to cater to people in Charleston and within a 4-hour radius.

“Even before COVID, the RV industry has really been on a glide path to increasing sales. And it’s really a $50 billion annual industry across the United States and West Virginia we knew was very underserved,” said Delegate Ferrell. “And we felt the Charleston market here was ideal because of the proximity to a lot of other points of interest and the National Park. So, we believe, you know, especially with the national park, there is a lot more interest in developers to be here.”

