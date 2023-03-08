Spring Valley beats Beckley in girls state basketball tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Spring Valley Timberwolves advanced Tuesday with a 59-47 win over Beckley in the state girls’ basketball tournament in Charleston.

It was the opening of a great two weeks in the Capital City as West Virginia’s best hoopers descend upon the Charleston Coliseum in pursuit of a state championship.

