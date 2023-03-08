Tip helps deputies track down fugitive

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An anonymous tip to 911 dispatchers led to the arrest of a fugitive, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

The tipster told dispatchers a wanted man, Ervin “Tubby” Page Jr., was seen in the Clearview heights area of Sissonville.

911 contacted deputies on Tuesday, March 7, around 7:00 p.m. to inform them of the tip.

Deputies have been searching for Page since February 24, 2023, after Jackson County Circuit Court Judges signed a capias to revoke Page’s bond from an earlier case.

The capias came just three days after Kanawha County Deputies had Page under arrest on a fleeing charge that afforded him the ability to post bond and get released from custody.

On March 3, Kanawha County Magistrates signed two additional capiases against Page from a prior shoplifting case and a case of possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription.

While following the anonymous information, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Clearview Heights area.

Page, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was placed under arrest and arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court where a bond was set at $5,000 on the Kanawha County charges.

The Jackson County Circuit Court Capias stated that “no bond was allowed” regarding their charges.

Page is currently being held at South Central Regional Jail.

The driver who Page was accompanied by was also arrested on numerous violations for licensing, vehicle registration offenses, and equipment violations.

He is also being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $200 bond.

