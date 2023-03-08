Tomcats rolling to Rupp again

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s starting to sound like a broken record in 16th region basketball as the Ashland Tomcats are champs again. They built a double digit lead early against Boyd County and won 73-51. The Tomcats have won five straight region titles and will play Owensboro next Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. in the Sweet Sixteen.

Here are the highlights and post game reaction from Ashland.

