Tomcats rolling to Rupp again

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s starting to sound like a broken record in 16th region basketball as the Ashland Tomcats are champs again. They built a double digit lead early against Boyd County and won 73-51. The Tomcats have won five straight region titles and will play Owensboro next Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. in the Sweet Sixteen.

Here are the highlights and post game reaction from Ashland.

