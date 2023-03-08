W.Va. House passes bill to have local school systems closely consider future consolidation decisions

W.Va. House passes bill to have local school systems closely consider future consolidation...
W.Va. House passes bill to have local school systems closely consider future consolidation decisions(Credit: Pixabay)
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While school consolidation can divide communities, a proposal passed Tuesday by the West Virginia House will force local school systems to take a closer look at future consolidation decisions.

The measure, passed 84 to 13, would force school districts to draft an impact statement on any proposed consolidation and give that statement substantial consideration in deciding whether to potentially consolidate.

The statement must include impact on the following:

- Student transportation time

-School employment and a potential cost savings to the county

-Enrollment of the newly consolidated school versus the building’s capacity

- Overall impact on the community

“The required community impact statement, as proposed in this bill, would pit community against community and counties. It would pit businesses against businesses if a consolidation was proposed,” said Del. Heather Tully, R-Nicholas.

Del. Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas, said, “I just think when you close a community school it’s a big decision. So any type of input, any type of second thought we can give that’s what we want to do, and that’s what these impact studies are all about.”

The bill now goes to Gov. Jim Justice. If adopted, it would not impact any consolidation already in progress, including those already approved by a county board of education.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police welfare check reveals man’s body, dozens of cats
Woman, 3-year-old daughter die in hit-and-run crash; man facing murder charges
Cabell County 911 says there've been dozens of wrecks since January 1 of this year in this...
Tractor-trailer accident in I-64 construction zone causes traffic congestion
The shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Shots fired into camper; man injured
Trailer 'total loss' after fire
Trailer ‘total loss’ after fire

Latest News

Nitro Police say they were called to Bailes Drive on a welfare check Monday night after they...
Man's body, dozens of cats rescued from Nitro home
Three high school students helped rescue animals as flames were quickly spreading.
Teens save animals from barn fire
Three high school students helped rescue animals as flames were quickly spreading.
Teens save animals from barn fire
The service for one carrier has been difficult for Hurricane customers in the last few weeks.
Hurricane cell service issues affecting first responders and school pickup