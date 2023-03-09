Boys and Girls after-school Clubs coming to Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two after-school Boys and Girls Clubs are coming to Scioto County, and they’re the first of their kind in the area.

“The emphasis is really on a safe place and a fun place for kids to come after school,” said club Director Karen Davis.

Davis says they’ll offer fun activities in subjects like art and STEM, homework help, and counseling -- plus, a free meal.

“Some of the things we focus on are academic success, a healthy lifestyle and character development,” Davis said.

The second location will be at South Central Ohio Educational Service Center.

Superintendent Sandy Mers says the community wants this.

“We put together an event in October to see the interest in the community,” Mers said. “In just two weeks time, we had 77 people show up.”

The program is free for students in grades six through 12.

“We definitely need a place for older students to go,” Davis said. “From two o’ clock to six o’ clock, parents are a lot of times still working”

“This is needed more than I can say in Scioto County,” Mers said. “Our teens don’t have anything. This is going to give our kids something they can go to for fun, good mentoring and help.”

Officials hope it will be a place parents and teachers can feel good about sending their kids to after the last bell rings.

The opening date for the club at South Central Ohio Educational Service Center in New Boston center is March 13.

The opening date for the Portsmouth High School Club is April 11.

You can register for free on their website. Multiple children from the same household can join the clubs.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.