Crews on scene of Wayne County fire
By Tim Irr
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews have been on the scene of a house fire Wednesday night with possible entrapment in the Lavalette area, the Wayne County 911 director said.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Falls Branch Road, located near Beech Fork State Park.

Crews are searching for a possible victim, and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal is at the scene.

Other details are unavailable now.

